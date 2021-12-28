United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Acquired by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 5.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 666 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 6.9% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 3.3% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 13.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,647,000 after buying an additional 12,066 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 28.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 9.7% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total transaction of $347,615.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:URI opened at $333.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $360.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $342.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.91. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.72 and a 1-year high of $414.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by ($0.22). United Rentals had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on URI shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $297.00 to $395.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $439.00 to $317.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $361.20.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

