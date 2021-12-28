Upfiring (UFR) Price Hits $0.13

Upfiring (CURRENCY:UFR) traded 139.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. One Upfiring coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000269 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Upfiring has traded 71.5% higher against the dollar. Upfiring has a market capitalization of $3.16 million and $230.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Upfiring alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.50 or 0.00386940 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00011865 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000113 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000939 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $618.22 or 0.01262332 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003492 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Upfiring Profile

UFR is a coin. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins. The official website for Upfiring is www.upfiring.com . Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring

According to CryptoCompare, “Upfiring is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. “

Upfiring Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Upfiring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Upfiring should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Upfiring using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Upfiring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Upfiring and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.