Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Shares Down 5.7%

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) traded down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.63 and last traded at $3.64. 148,352 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,690,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.86.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Uranium Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.
Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Analysts expect that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.
About Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)
Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the provision of uranium mining and related activities. It includes the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium concentrates. It operates through the following geographical segments: United State, Canada, and Paraguay. The company was founded by Alan P.
