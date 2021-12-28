Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Shares Down 5.7%

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) traded down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.63 and last traded at $3.64. 148,352 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,690,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.86.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Uranium Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Analysts expect that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UEC. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 18.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,424,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544,070 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 48.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,909,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572,669 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 19.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,086,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768,458 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 261.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,907,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,550 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 22.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,563,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,920,000 after acquiring an additional 828,431 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.11% of the company’s stock.

About Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the provision of uranium mining and related activities. It includes the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium concentrates. It operates through the following geographical segments: United State, Canada, and Paraguay. The company was founded by Alan P.

