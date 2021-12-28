US Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI)

US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Institutional investors own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAOI stock opened at $5.59 on Tuesday. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $13.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.09.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $53.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.83 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.31.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless.

