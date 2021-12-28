US Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 229 3M (NYSE:MMM)

US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bar Harbor Trust Services increased its stake in shares of 3M by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 7,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 16,811 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 21,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,325,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3M by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $176.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $178.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $102.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a one year low of $163.38 and a one year high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.10%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.93.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.