US Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRU. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial by 146.0% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 718.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 56.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.18.

In related news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $4,071,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $392,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

PRU opened at $108.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.43. The company has a market cap of $41.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.63. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.71 and a 1 year high of $115.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.24 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.12%.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.