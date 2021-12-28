US Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,351 Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AIRC. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 98,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,700,000 after buying an additional 10,869 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 160,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 408,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,394,000 after purchasing an additional 116,045 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,843,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 28,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

AIRC opened at $53.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.04. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 1 year low of $36.68 and a 1 year high of $54.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.05.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.48). Apartment Income REIT had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 3.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is -382.61%.

AIRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apartment Income REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.80.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.