US Asset Management LLC Invests $57,000 in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,485,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284,632 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 255.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,908,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,578 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,722,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,492,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,876,000 after purchasing an additional 603,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Prudential Financial by 11.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,481,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,718,000 after buying an additional 550,103 shares in the last quarter. 56.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRU opened at $108.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.43. The company has a market cap of $41.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.63. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.71 and a 1 year high of $115.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.12%.

In related news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $4,071,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $392,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

PRU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.18.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

