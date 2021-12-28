US Asset Management LLC Invests $71,000 in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FRT. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 46.4% during the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 2,690,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,298,000 after purchasing an additional 852,840 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1,532.7% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 472,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,339,000 after purchasing an additional 443,373 shares during the period. Northwood Liquid Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter worth about $37,692,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 403.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 333,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,133,000 after purchasing an additional 267,694 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter worth about $23,892,000. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

NYSE FRT opened at $134.61 on Tuesday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $81.85 and a 12 month high of $135.55. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.64). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 26.33%. The company had revenue of $247.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.25%.

FRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.15.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.