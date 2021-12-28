US Asset Management LLC Invests $83,000 in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 35.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 14,631 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Barnes Group by 445.8% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 18,697 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Barnes Group in the second quarter valued at $1,717,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Barnes Group in the third quarter valued at $779,000. 89.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of B stock opened at $46.41 on Tuesday. Barnes Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.84 and a fifty-two week high of $57.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $325.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.14 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In related news, SVP Michael Andrew Beck sold 25,105 shares of Barnes Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $1,107,381.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on B shares. Truist reduced their target price on Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Barnes Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their target price on Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.29.

Barnes Group Profile

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

