US Asset Management LLC Makes New $30,000 Investment in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 244.1% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 8,512.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

CHD stock opened at $100.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.98 and its 200-day moving average is $87.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.62 and a 1 year high of $102.27.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, October 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 30.98%.

In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $9,402,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 53,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $4,812,872.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 869,968 shares of company stock worth $82,018,976. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CHD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.90.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

