US Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 599 Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FRT. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 450.0% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter worth about $46,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 25.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FRT opened at $134.61 on Tuesday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $81.85 and a 12 month high of $135.55. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.64). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 26.33%. The company had revenue of $247.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.25%.

FRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.15.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

