US Asset Management LLC Takes $66,000 Position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AIRC. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. raised its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 48,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 14,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 64,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Apartment Income REIT stock opened at $53.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion and a PE ratio of -117.04. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 12 month low of $36.68 and a 12 month high of $54.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.05.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.48). Apartment Income REIT had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 3.63%. Analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is -382.61%.

AIRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apartment Income REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.80.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

