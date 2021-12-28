Utrust Price Hits $0.33 on Top Exchanges (UTK)

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded 18.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. In the last week, Utrust has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Utrust coin can now be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000686 BTC on major exchanges. Utrust has a total market capitalization of $150.57 million and approximately $40.45 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005200 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001177 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00043851 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00007025 BTC.

Utrust Coin Profile

Utrust is a coin. It was first traded on December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,000 coins. The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/utrust . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Utrust’s official website is utrust.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal. “

