UWM (UWMC) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

12/25/2021 – UWM was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “UWM Holdings Corporation is a parent of United Wholesale Mortgage. It underwrites and provides closing documentation for residential mortgage loans. UWM Holdings Corporation, formerly known as Gores Holdings IV Inc., is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan. “

12/16/2021 – UWM was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $8.75.

12/15/2021 – UWM is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock.

12/15/2021 – UWM was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “UWM Holdings Corporation is a parent of United Wholesale Mortgage. It underwrites and provides closing documentation for residential mortgage loans. UWM Holdings Corporation, formerly known as Gores Holdings IV Inc., is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan. “

NYSE:UWMC traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.25. 2,660,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,436,457. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.78. UWM Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $14.38.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $690.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UWM Holdings Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in UWM by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,794,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450,072 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in UWM by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 614,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,189,000 after acquiring an additional 123,578 shares during the period. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC increased its position in UWM by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 55,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in UWM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in UWM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

