Van ECK Associates Corp Has $28.54 Million Holdings in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 37.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 151,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,998 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $28,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SAFM. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 5,210.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 238,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,881,000 after buying an additional 234,270 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,148,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,933,000 after buying an additional 145,408 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,210,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,628,000 after buying an additional 117,112 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 776,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,909,000 after buying an additional 88,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 571.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 100,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,914,000 after buying an additional 85,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

SAFM opened at $189.22 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $188.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.25. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.55 and a twelve month high of $200.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.69.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $8.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.85 by $0.39. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.90%. On average, research analysts expect that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 21.6 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Consumer Edge upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sanderson Farms presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.00.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

