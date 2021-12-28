Van ECK Associates Corp Has $32.49 Million Stake in Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,259,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,242,451 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.06% of Select Energy Services worth $32,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 28.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 889,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,979,000 after buying an additional 197,213 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 13.2% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 823,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,973,000 after buying an additional 95,940 shares during the period. Crestview Partners II GP L.P. boosted its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 0.6% during the second quarter. Crestview Partners II GP L.P. now owns 3,853,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,274,000 after buying an additional 23,744 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 401.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 176,866 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 4.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,028,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,211,000 after buying an additional 48,208 shares during the period. 55.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Brian Szymanski sold 8,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $61,723.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

WTTR stock opened at $6.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.22. Select Energy Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $7.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $696.57 million, a PE ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 2.73.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 10.84% and a negative return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $204.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

