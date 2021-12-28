Van ECK Associates Corp Has $43.80 Million Stock Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 748,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.18% of Yum China worth $43,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Yum China during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 27.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the second quarter worth $62,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 42.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the second quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

YUMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $56.00 to $52.90 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.77.

YUMC opened at $48.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.79. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.91 and a 1-year high of $69.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.01.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is 31.17%.

In related news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 1,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total transaction of $81,385.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

