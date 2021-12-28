Van ECK Associates Corp Invests $44.67 Million in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 272,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $44,668,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 301.9% during the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth about $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 535.0% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 26.3% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $169.37 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $157.13 and a one year high of $183.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.67.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

