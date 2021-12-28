Van ECK Associates Corp Lowers Position in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its holdings in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 569,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,586 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Nabors Industries worth $54,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the third quarter valued at about $110,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the third quarter valued at about $1,192,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the third quarter valued at about $291,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 10.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the third quarter valued at about $347,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NBR opened at $88.46 on Tuesday. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 52-week low of $54.83 and a 52-week high of $133.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $729.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 3.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.14.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($15.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($12.90) by ($2.89). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 51.87% and a negative net margin of 29.33%. The business had revenue of $524.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($22.81) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -60.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NBR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $87.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Nabors Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Nabors Industries Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

