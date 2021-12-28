Van ECK Associates Corp Reduces Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 267,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,560 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.73% of Chart Industries worth $51,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 26.0% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 1.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 4.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 25.6% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ GTLS opened at $159.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $174.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 43.92 and a beta of 1.61. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.21 and a 12 month high of $206.29.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.10 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 25.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $188.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $207.00 to $199.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $210.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Chart Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.82.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

