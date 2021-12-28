Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 171,863 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 72.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,897 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 171,863 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $37,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock opened at $577.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $639.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $622.93. The company has a market capitalization of $275.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $318,294.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total transaction of $27,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,379 shares of company stock valued at $2,507,566 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADBE. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $770.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $690.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $670.16.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

