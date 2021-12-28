Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 65,333 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,662 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 65,333 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $37,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,061,853 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,700,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,438 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,585,684 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,069,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087,795 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 511.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,179,600 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $307,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,400 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 5,222,576 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $736,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,636 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2,476.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,612,762 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,160 shares during the period. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.20.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 621,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.03, for a total transaction of $87,720,095.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total transaction of $1,424,940.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,398,824 shares of company stock worth $1,034,024,595. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock opened at $140.76 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $152.57. The company has a market cap of $390.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.22, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.27 and a 200 day moving average of $143.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. Walmart’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

