Van ECK Associates Corp Trims Stock Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 401,391 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 315,072 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $24,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LPX. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter worth $31,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 29.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 757 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 27.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 784 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter valued at $200,000. 94.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Shares of NYSE LPX opened at $78.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.89. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $36.39 and a 52-week high of $79.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 32.55% and a return on equity of 101.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.10%.

LPX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.83.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, CEO William Bradley Southern purchased 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.24 per share, with a total value of $359,734.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

Featured Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.