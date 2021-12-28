VanEck Vectors Moody’s Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF (NYSE:MIG) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

VanEck Vectors Moody’s Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF (NYSE:MIG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $24.84. VanEck Vectors Moody’s Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF shares last traded at $24.84, with a volume of 4 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.82.

Get VanEck Vectors Moody's Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Moody’s Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF stock. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Moody’s Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF (NYSE:MIG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 288,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,224,000. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 48.00% of VanEck Vectors Moody’s Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Meadowbrook Insurance Group, Inc (Meadowbrook) is a holding company. The Company is a commercial insurance underwriter and insurance administration services company. The Company markets and underwrites specialty property and casualty insurance programs and products through a network of independent retail agents, wholesalers, program administrators and general agents.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Moody's Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Moody's Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.