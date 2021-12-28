VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Stock Holdings Raised by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 130.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,134 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,232,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 36,911.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 283,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,559,000 after acquiring an additional 282,369 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,448,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 262,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,772,000 after buying an additional 102,553 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 185,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,607,000 after buying an additional 76,432 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $316.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $296.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.26. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $211.92 and a twelve month high of $318.82.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $1.573 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF’s previous annual dividend of $1.50.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.