Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 33.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,128 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 3.2% of Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 47.4% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth about $47,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $171.03 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $136.02 and a 1-year high of $171.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.31 and a 200-day moving average of $161.04.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.