Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Sold by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,217 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $78.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.41. Vanguard Energy ETF has a one year low of $51.23 and a one year high of $84.21.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

