Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,578 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $49.34 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $47.49 and a one year high of $56.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.43.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

