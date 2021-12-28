Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Stake Lowered by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF makes up about 4.6% of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $9,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 14,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $253,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,888,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1,387.2% in the 3rd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 20,225 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $68.37 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $59.40 and a 52 week high of $70.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.61.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

