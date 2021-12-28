Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Berkeley Capital Partners LLC

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 8.3% of Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $17,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after buying an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 10,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 101,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,616,000 after buying an additional 5,657 shares during the period. Finally, Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,204,000.

Shares of VYM stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.95. 16,831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,488,427. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.93. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $89.58 and a 52-week high of $112.42.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.