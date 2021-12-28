Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) Shares Purchased by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 599,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 311,372 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 1.3% of Mather Group LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Mather Group LLC. owned about 2.07% of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $52,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.6% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.3% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGLT opened at $89.86 on Tuesday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $81.32 and a 1-year high of $96.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.34.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%.

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

