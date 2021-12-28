Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Position Boosted by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 182.3% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $114.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.04. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $81.23 and a 52 week high of $114.02.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

