Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Position Decreased by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,633,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $3,547,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 176,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,703,000 after buying an additional 9,294 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Finally, Acas LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Acas LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VB opened at $226.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.82. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $189.60 and a 52-week high of $241.06.

