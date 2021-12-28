Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Purchased by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 112,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 52,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,179,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 36.8% in the third quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,670,000 after buying an additional 8,321 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 5,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 52.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 86,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,311,000 after buying an additional 29,989 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VBK traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $283.54. The stock had a trading volume of 104 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,660. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $288.02 and a 200 day moving average of $286.71. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $255.23 and a 52-week high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.