Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Purchased by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,074,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,783,000 after purchasing an additional 593,028 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,324,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,943,000 after buying an additional 120,840 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,350,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,249,000 after buying an additional 69,261 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,785,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,058,000 after buying an additional 30,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 984,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,016,000 after buying an additional 65,832 shares in the last quarter.

VBR stock opened at $178.52 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $138.83 and a 52-week high of $187.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.50.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

