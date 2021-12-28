Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Shares Gap Up to $26.86

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.86, but opened at $27.62. Veeco Instruments shares last traded at $27.76, with a volume of 901 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VECO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.65 and a beta of 1.38.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $150.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veeco Instruments news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 1,896 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total value of $49,561.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter J. Simone sold 6,451 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $174,693.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 609,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,730,000 after purchasing an additional 306,155 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,180,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 22,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 10,701 shares during the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile (NASDAQ:VECO)

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

