Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $62.25 Million

Equities research analysts expect Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) to post sales of $62.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Veracyte’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $59.10 million to $65.70 million. Veracyte reported sales of $34.54 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 80.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Veracyte will report full year sales of $213.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $205.00 million to $218.28 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $275.84 million, with estimates ranging from $262.00 million to $295.71 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Veracyte.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.06). Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 39.14%. The company had revenue of $60.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Veracyte in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Veracyte from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

In related news, Director Karin Eastham sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,232 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $332,813.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,632 shares of company stock worth $145,664,138 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Veracyte during the second quarter worth $137,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 100.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 20.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 10.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the second quarter worth $216,000.

NASDAQ:VCYT traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.74. 19,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,226. Veracyte has a 12 month low of $32.87 and a 12 month high of $86.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.97.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

