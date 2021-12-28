VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Acquired by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 21.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $3,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in VeriSign by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 15,698 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in VeriSign by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 478,911 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $109,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in VeriSign by 99.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,338 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after purchasing an additional 11,163 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its stake in VeriSign by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 54,673 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex LLC acquired a new position in VeriSign during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,996,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Get VeriSign alerts:

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $252.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.49 and a beta of 0.85. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.60 and a 1-year high of $252.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $235.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.65.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. VeriSign had a net margin of 46.81% and a negative return on equity of 43.49%. The firm had revenue of $334.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $259.00 price objective on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total transaction of $614,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.65, for a total transaction of $296,262.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,555 shares of company stock worth $10,487,925 over the last three months. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.