Veritaseum Achieves Market Capitalization of $362.81 Million (VERI)

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One Veritaseum coin can now be purchased for $168.77 or 0.00352156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Veritaseum has traded up 100% against the U.S. dollar. Veritaseum has a market cap of $362.81 million and approximately $594,043.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001174 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00044065 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007082 BTC.

Veritaseum Coin Profile

Veritaseum (VERI) is a coin. It was first traded on April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 coins. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Veritaseum’s official website is veritas.veritaseum.com . The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority. Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface. “

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veritaseum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veritaseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

