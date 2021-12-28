Verity & Verity LLC Buys Shares of 2,000 Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Verity & Verity LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saratoga Research & Investment Management raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.3% during the second quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 1,237,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,700,000 after purchasing an additional 15,487 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth about $1,138,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.9% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 76,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,439,000 after purchasing an additional 6,269 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 898,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,289,000 after purchasing an additional 39,038 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 879,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,693,000 after purchasing an additional 108,520 shares during the period. 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVO traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.07. 1,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,316,033. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $66.59 and a twelve month high of $117.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $261.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.31.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 34.33%. As a group, analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NVO shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. DNB Markets downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Danske downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a 592.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, SEB Equities upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

