Verity & Verity LLC Decreases Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Verity & Verity LLC cut its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,556 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $5,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on BDX shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.29.

In other news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $851,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $58,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and stock traded down $1.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $249.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,390. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $246.25 and its 200 day moving average is $247.76. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $235.13 and a 1-year high of $267.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.80%.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

