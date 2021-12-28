Verity & Verity LLC Increases Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Verity & Verity LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 121,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $8,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headinvest LLC raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 7.3% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 17,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 5.5% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.17.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,817 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total value of $125,173.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of OMC stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.37. 1,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,415,175. The company has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.82. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.37 and a 12-month high of $86.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.28. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 43.61%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.