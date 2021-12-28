Verity & Verity LLC Purchases 2,836 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Verity & Verity LLC lifted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 103,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.8% of Verity & Verity LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $12,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 4.7% during the third quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 14.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 171,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,319,000 after buying an additional 21,997 shares during the period. S&T Bank PA grew its position in AbbVie by 4.4% during the second quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 107,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,124,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in AbbVie by 7.1% during the second quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 157,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,728,000 after buying an additional 10,455 shares during the period. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 17.8% during the third quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 26,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after buying an additional 3,966 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Societe Generale raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.29.

AbbVie stock traded up $0.67 on Tuesday, hitting $135.08. 16,651 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,882,447. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The firm has a market cap of $238.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.56. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $134.48.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.81%.

In other AbbVie news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total value of $23,660,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 478,364 shares of company stock valued at $59,793,977 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

