Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Vermilion Energy Inc. is an international oil and gas producer with properties in Western Canada, Australia, France and the Netherlands. Vermilion Energy Inc, formerly known as Vermilion Energy Trust, is based in Calgary, Canada. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$14.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. TD Securities raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$15.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Vermilion Energy stock opened at $13.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 2.84. Vermilion Energy has a 52 week low of $4.19 and a 52 week high of $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.77.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $427.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.19 million. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 0.98% and a net margin of 46.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vermilion Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 94,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 36,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 17.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

