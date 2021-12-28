Versor Investments LP Acquires 314,030 Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,725,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 314,030 shares during the quarter. Sterling Bancorp makes up approximately 2.9% of Versor Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Versor Investments LP owned 1.93% of Sterling Bancorp worth $92,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 68,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 7.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 57.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 18,370 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 98.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 662,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,598,000 after acquiring an additional 329,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE boosted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 0.4% during the third quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 273,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel James P. Blose sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $76,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 54,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $1,381,560.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 117,070 shares of company stock worth $3,051,554. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on STL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

NYSE:STL opened at $25.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.54. Sterling Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.54 and a fifty-two week high of $27.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.32.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The company had revenue of $246.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.31 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 34.84% and a return on equity of 8.75%. Sterling Bancorp’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.97%.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

