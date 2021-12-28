Versor Investments LP Has $32.93 Million Position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Versor Investments LP trimmed its position in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 13.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 665,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 106,393 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $32,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PNM. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in PNM Resources by 666.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 79,200 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in PNM Resources by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 74,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in PNM Resources by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in PNM Resources by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 179,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,764,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PNM. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Shares of PNM opened at $45.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.58. PNM Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.84 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.17. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $554.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PNM Resources Profile

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

