Versor Investments LP Makes New $50.52 Million Investment in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,543,013 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $50,518,000. Versor Investments LP owned approximately 2.80% of Great Western Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Great Western Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 33.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 5,841 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 404.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 132,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,333,000 after buying an additional 106,126 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 103.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 790,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,906,000 after buying an additional 402,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Great Western Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $718,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

GWB has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson cut shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Great Western Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Great Western Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.

Shares of NYSE GWB opened at $33.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.16. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.17. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.85 and a 1 year high of $37.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $109.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.27 million. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 41.34% and a return on equity of 17.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Analysts predict that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.45%.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers.

