Versor Investments LP Raises Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 105.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,154 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 7,787 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $29,022,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $701,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.71.

SBUX stock opened at $114.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $95.92 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.56.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

