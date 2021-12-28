Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 609,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,899 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $49,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in American Electric Power by 24.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in American Electric Power by 15.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 581,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,219,000 after purchasing an additional 78,472 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in American Electric Power by 92.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 133,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,330,000 after purchasing an additional 64,334 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 475.6% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 60,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,144,000 after purchasing an additional 50,250 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 21.0% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 12,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the period. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power stock opened at $87.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.59. The company has a market capitalization of $43.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.35. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.80 and a 1 year high of $91.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.58.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 10.72%. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 65.14%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.98.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total value of $177,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $520,653 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

